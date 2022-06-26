Left Menu

Tsitsipas beats Bautista Agut to win Mallorca Championships

But 20th-ranked Bautista Agut, who upset top-ranked Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals, broke Tsitsipas when he was serving for the win and forced the tiebreaker.This was an incredible fight, Tsitsipas said.

Stefanos Tsitsipas Image Credit: Flickr
Stefanos Tsitsipas won the Mallorca Championships after beating Roberto Bautista Agut in three sets as they prepared to play on the grass courts of the All England Club.

Tsitsipas' first grass-court title on the ATP Tour comes before Wimbledon starts on Monday.

The second-seeded Greek held off a late rally in the decisive set to beat Bautista Agut 6-4 3-6 7-6(2) for his tour-leading 40th win of the season on Saturday.

His ninth career title was also Tsitsipas' second of the season after he retained his Monte Carlo title in April.

Tsitsipas, sixth in the rankings, has drawn Alexander Ritschard of Switzerland in the opening round of Wimbledon.

Tsitsipas appeared to be cruising in the third set after getting an early break to open up a 4-1 lead. But 20th-ranked Bautista Agut, who upset top-ranked Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals, broke Tsitsipas when he was serving for the win and forced the tiebreaker.

''This was an incredible fight,'' Tsitsipas said. ''I know it can be difficult for one person to deal with the loss, but I think for tennis it is great that we are able to play at this high level.'' Bautista Agut was trying for his second title of 2022, as well, and to add to his 10 career titles. AP SSC SSC

