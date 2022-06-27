Left Menu

Athletics-Richardson says her journey is far from over after disappointing finish at nationals

Ebullient fan-favourite Sha'Carri Richardson said she won't let a disappointing outing at the U.S. championships dim her spark, telling reporters on Sunday that her journey is far from over. The 22-year-old saw very little go right at the qualifying meet for the world championships, where she stunningly failed to advance past the preliminaries in her signature event, the 100 metres.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2022 03:59 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 03:59 IST
Athletics-Richardson says her journey is far from over after disappointing finish at nationals

Ebullient fan-favourite Sha'Carri Richardson said she won't let a disappointing outing at the U.S. championships dim her spark, telling reporters on Sunday that her journey is far from over.

The 22-year-old saw very little go right at the qualifying meet for the world championships, where she stunningly failed to advance past the preliminaries in her signature event, the 100 metres. Her last hope to qualify as an individual at the world championships, which will be held in the United States for the first time from July 15 at the same track, evaporated in the 200 metres semi-finals, where she finished fifth in her heat.

If she felt discouraged at all, she scarcely let it show. "I describe this season as part of my journey and my journey is a long walk that is not over no matter critic, no matter media," she said.

Richardson still has a chance of competing at world championships if she is selected for a relay team. The meet was the latest heartache in Eugene for Richardson, who a year ago won the U.S. Olympic trials at Hayward Field only to see her Tokyo dreams evaporate after a positive cannabis test yielded a one-month ban.

A second-place finish at the Prefontaine Classic in May and a 10.85-second performance in the 100 metres at the NYC Grand Prix showed signs that the proud Texan with the big smile would finally get her chance to dazzle on the world stage. But a rough start off the blocks in the 100 and a stacked field in the 200 proved insurmountable.

She told reporters she plans to compete in Europe next, where the Diamond League continues a continental sweep. "This season is not done," she said. "I will definitely bring some Texas drip over the water."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; WHO says monkeypox is not yet a health emergency and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022