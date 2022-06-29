Soccer-Australia coach to curtail experiments in build-up to Women's World Cup

Australia coach Tony Gustavsson said he would limit his experiments with the side in the build-up to the Women's World Cup after they ended their European camp with a 1-1 draw against Portugal on Tuesday. Australia, who will co-host the 2023 World Cup with New Zealand, was thrashed 7-0 by Spain on Saturday, prompting questions about Gustavsson's decision to rest key players for the trip and to field inexperienced sides against tough opponents.

"We're starting to narrow things down now to the World Cup," Gustavsson told reporters. "You can say I didn't do it at this camp ... but the plan was to do it and we were thinking about well-being here and we changed the focus of this camp.

"(We've had) seven debutants in 14 months but you're going to see very few debutants from now on to the World Cup." Princess Ibini gave Australia the lead against Portugal with 17 minutes remaining before Telma Encarnacao leveled three minutes from time.

Swede Gustavsson was heavily criticized for his response to the defeat to Spain, who is ranked number seven in the world when he said he expected his team to lose. "If you say I'm criticizing the players and I'm throwing them under the bus I think you're lying and you can talk to anyone who plays in this environment, that's not what I'm about," he said.

"I have played tough opponents all the time. Why do I do that? Because I believe in this team and I believe in these players, but they're not in an environment now where we can expect them to win against Spain and that's the truth."

