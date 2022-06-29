Left Menu

Soccer-Australia coach to curtail experiments in build-up to Women's World Cup

but the plan was to do it and we were thinking about well-being here and we changed the focus of this camp. "(We've had) seven debutants in 14 months but you're going to see very few debutants from now on to the World Cup." Princess Ibini gave Australia the lead against Portugal with 17 minutes remaining before Telma Encarnacao levelled three minutes from time. Swede Gustavsson was heavily criticised for his response to the defeat to Spain, who are ranked number seven in the world, when he said he expected his team to lose.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 11:48 IST
Soccer-Australia coach to curtail experiments in build-up to Women's World Cup
Tony Gustavsson Image Credit: Wikipedia

Australia coach Tony Gustavsson said he would limit his experiments with the side in the build-up to the Women's World Cup after they ended their European camp with a 1-1 draw against Portugal on Tuesday. Australia, who will co-host the 2023 World Cup with New Zealand, was thrashed 7-0 by Spain on Saturday, prompting questions about Gustavsson's decision to rest key players for the trip and to field inexperienced sides against tough opponents.

"We're starting to narrow things down now to the World Cup," Gustavsson told reporters. "You can say I didn't do it at this camp ... but the plan was to do it and we were thinking about well-being here and we changed the focus of this camp.

"(We've had) seven debutants in 14 months but you're going to see very few debutants from now on to the World Cup." Princess Ibini gave Australia the lead against Portugal with 17 minutes remaining before Telma Encarnacao leveled three minutes from time.

Swede Gustavsson was heavily criticized for his response to the defeat to Spain, who is ranked number seven in the world when he said he expected his team to lose. "If you say I'm criticizing the players and I'm throwing them under the bus I think you're lying and you can talk to anyone who plays in this environment, that's not what I'm about," he said.

"I have played tough opponents all the time. Why do I do that? Because I believe in this team and I believe in these players, but they're not in an environment now where we can expect them to win against Spain and that's the truth."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize money to rebuild her parents' home; Tennis-Serena returns to Wimbledon hoping to banish ghosts of 2021 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize mone...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022