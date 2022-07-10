Left Menu

Rugby-Scotland beat Argentina 29-6 to level test series

Blair Kinghorn kicked over a penalty and conversion while substitute Ross Thompson added two penalties as Scotland scored 21 unanswered points in the second half. Argentina’s points came from two Emiliano Boffelli penalties in the first half at the Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Reuters | Salta | Updated: 10-07-2022 02:33 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 02:33 IST
Rugby-Scotland beat Argentina 29-6 to level test series
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Scotland completed a Saturday of success for the northern hemisphere’s rugby powers over southern opposition as they beat Argentina 29-6 in Salta to level their three-test series at 1-1. Scotland outscored their hosts by four tries to nil in a resounding victory as they followed the example set earlier in the day by Ireland, England and Wales in their tour matches south of the Equator.

Hamish Watson, Mark Bennett, Matt Fagerson and Sam Johnson all scored tries for Scotland, who lost last weekend’s first test in San Salvador de Jujuy 26-18. Blair Kinghorn kicked over a penalty and conversion while substitute Ross Thompson added two penalties as Scotland scored 21 unanswered points in the second half.

Argentina’s points came from two Emiliano Boffelli penalties in the first half at the Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global
4
China running fake social media campaign targeting US, Canada businesses

China running fake social media campaign targeting US, Canada businesses

China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022