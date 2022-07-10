Rugby-Scotland beat Argentina 29-6 to level test series
Scotland completed a Saturday of success for the northern hemisphere’s rugby powers over southern opposition as they beat Argentina 29-6 in Salta to level their three-test series at 1-1. Scotland outscored their hosts by four tries to nil in a resounding victory as they followed the example set earlier in the day by Ireland, England and Wales in their tour matches south of the Equator.
Hamish Watson, Mark Bennett, Matt Fagerson and Sam Johnson all scored tries for Scotland, who lost last weekend’s first test in San Salvador de Jujuy 26-18. Blair Kinghorn kicked over a penalty and conversion while substitute Ross Thompson added two penalties as Scotland scored 21 unanswered points in the second half.
Argentina’s points came from two Emiliano Boffelli penalties in the first half at the Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)
