Injury Sidelines Eberechi Eze from England Friendlies

Arsenal's talented midfielder Eberechi Eze is set to miss England's friendlies against Uruguay and Japan as a result of a calf injury. The announcement, made by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, comes after Eze was sidelined during the 2-0 League Cup final loss to Manchester City.

Despite being named in Thomas Tuchel's provisional 35-man squad for the international fixtures, scheduled to take place at Wembley Stadium, Eze's fitness issues have ruled him out. The 25-year-old will undergo another scan in six or seven days to assess the severity of his injury.

In the meantime, there are reports suggesting that Newcastle United winger Harvey Barnes is a potential candidate to replace Eze in the squad as the team continues its World Cup preparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)