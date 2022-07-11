Soccer-Pogba rejoins Juventus on free transfer after Manchester United exit
Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 15:06 IST
Paul Pogba has rejoined Juventus for a second time in his career on a free transfer following his departure from Manchester United, the Serie A club said on Monday.
Pogba, who spent a trophy-laden four-year stint with Juve between 2012-2016, left United when his contract expired last month.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
