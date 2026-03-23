Russia Reignites Cosmic Connections: Soyuz Rocket Soars Again

In a significant development within the space exploration sector, Russia restored its launch capabilities to the International Space Station by successfully deploying a Soyuz rocket. This launch occurred from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, a site that had been under repair due to previous damage.

The Soyuz-2.1a rocket, carrying the Progress MS-33 cargo spacecraft, lifted off at precisely 1200 GMT. This mission marks a pivotal moment in Russia's space endeavors, filling a gap left since the launch pad was damaged last year.

According to Russia's space agency, the Progress MS-33 is on a trajectory to dock with the International Space Station on March 24, highlighting both the technical prowess and the strategic importance of this successful launch for Russia's ongoing space missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)