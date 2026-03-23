Left Menu

Russia Reignites Cosmic Connections: Soyuz Rocket Soars Again

Russia successfully launched a Soyuz rocket from a newly repaired launch pad at Baikonur cosmodrome, reviving its launch capabilities to the International Space Station. The Soyuz-2.1a rocket, carrying the Progress MS-33 cargo spacecraft, took off at 1200 GMT and is scheduled to dock with the ISS on March 24.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 10:27 IST
Russia Reignites Cosmic Connections: Soyuz Rocket Soars Again
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development within the space exploration sector, Russia restored its launch capabilities to the International Space Station by successfully deploying a Soyuz rocket. This launch occurred from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, a site that had been under repair due to previous damage.

The Soyuz-2.1a rocket, carrying the Progress MS-33 cargo spacecraft, lifted off at precisely 1200 GMT. This mission marks a pivotal moment in Russia's space endeavors, filling a gap left since the launch pad was damaged last year.

According to Russia's space agency, the Progress MS-33 is on a trajectory to dock with the International Space Station on March 24, highlighting both the technical prowess and the strategic importance of this successful launch for Russia's ongoing space missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026