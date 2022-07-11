Sports News Roundup: Condoleezza Rice added to Broncos ownership group; Allen aims to live up to his own great expectations and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Ice-cool Djokovic tames fiery Kyrgios to continue Wimbledon love story

Novak Djokovic stayed serene amid a frenzied atmosphere to tame fiery Australian Nick Kyrgios in an engrossing final on Sunday, lifting a seventh Wimbledon trophy and taking his Grand Slam title count to 21. Rallying from a set down, Djokovic exhibited ice-cool nerves in sweltering conditions to win 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(3) for his fourth consecutive trophy at the grasscourt major to close in on Rafa Nadal's record 22 Grand Slam titles.

Athletics-Rested Muhammad ready to renew rivalry with record-holder McLaughlin

Returning champion Dalilah Muhammad said she was capable of running a personal best at the world championships as she renews one of athletics' fiercest rivalries in the 400 metres hurdles. The 2016 Olympic champion opted out of nationals last month but said she is rested and ready as the international athletics meet kicks off in the United States for the first time this week, in Eugene, Oregon.

NFL-Condoleezza Rice added to Broncos ownership group

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has joined the ownership group of the National Football League's Denver Broncos, the team said on Monday. The Walton-Penner family ownership group, which last month entered an agreement to purchase the Broncos, announced the addition of Rice, who became the second female secretary of state in 2005 under Republican President George W. Bush.

Athletics-Allen aims to live up to his own great expectations

Former University of Oregon dual-sport star Devon Allen will have the full endorsement of the crowd at his alma mater in this year's world athletics championships, as he aims to live up to his own great expectations in the 110 metres hurdles. The athlete turned NFL wide receiver bested reigning world champion Grant Holloway in 12.84 seconds at the NYC Grand Prix last month, the third fastest run of all-time.

That's not cricket! - Indian police break up fake league

Labourers masquerading as cricket players, clever camera angles and fake team names were all part of an elaborate hoax cricket league in western India shown on YouTube that was used to draw money from gamblers in Russia, police said on Monday. Fashioned along the lines of the popular Indian Premier League, a group of men in the western Indian state of Gujarat hired a field, set up cameras and asked local labourers to dress up in team uniforms and play cricket.

Athletics-Jacobs returns to 100m limelight against hungry Americans on home soil

A reigning Olympic champion rediscovering his form, a defending world champion with a point to prove and the fastest man in 2022 will headline a packed 100 metres field when the World Championships get underway at Hayward Field in Eugene on Friday. Olympic gold medallist Lamont Marcell Jacobs returns to the 100m big stage after muscle injuries ruled him out of several Diamond League meets and the Italian has been far from his best this season.

Motor racing-Herta testing with McLaren F1 team in Portugal this week

Race-winning U.S. IndyCar driver Colton Herta is trying out a Formula One car for the first time with McLaren at Portugal's Portimao circuit this week, the British-based team said. The 22-year-old Andretti Autosport driver will be behind the wheel of last year's McLaren MCL35M as part of the team's Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) programme.

Golf-British Open champion Morikawa hands over Claret Jug: 'It sucked'

Golf's oldest championship is steeped in tradition, and for Collin Morikawa, returning the Claret Jug ahead of his title defense at this week's British Open is one custom he could do without. Morikawa's name was etched into the Claret Jug after his 2021 victory and had the famous silver trophy in his possession for a year until finally having to hand it over this week in exchange for a replica he can keep.

Former Formula One supremo Ecclestone charged with UK tax fraud

Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone has been charged with fraud over a failure to declare more than 400 million pounds ($477 million) of overseas assets to the British tax authority, prosecutors said on Monday. The Crown Prosecution Service said Ecclestone, 91, faced one count of fraud by false representation.

Athletics-Coe hoping Eugene World Championships can help finally crack America

The 18th edition of the World Athletics Championships begins in Eugene, Oregon on Friday and though it is, remarkably, the first time the event has been held in the United States, the sport's leaders are banking on it causing a stir in the host country. One of the great anomalies of athletics is that the United States has been its dominant superpower for more than a century but has never really taken the sport to its heart in terms of live attendances or TV audiences or media coverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)