Cycling-Pedersen wins Tour de France stage 13, Vingegaard retains overall lead
Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 21:12 IST
Mads Pedersen of Denmark won the 13th stage of the Tour de France, a 193-km ride from Le Bourg d'Oisans on Friday. The 2019 world champion won a three-man sprint from the day's breakaway to beat Britain's Fred Wright and Canadian Hugo Houle, who were second and third, respectively.
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.
