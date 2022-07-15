Cycling-Pedersen wins Tour de France stage 13, Vingegaard retains overall lead

Mads Pedersen of Denmark won the 13th stage of the Tour de France, a 193-km ride from Le Bourg d'Oisans on Friday. The 2019 world champion won a three-man sprint from the day's breakaway to beat Britain's Fred Wright and Canadian Hugo Houle, who were second and third, respectively.

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

