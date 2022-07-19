China's Hangzhou to hold Asian Games in 2023, a year late due to COVID
China will hold the Asian games in Hangzhou city from Sept. The 19th edition of the Games, second in size only to the Summer Olympics, was originally scheduled to take place from Sept. 10-25 in 2022. OCA said in May the 2022 Asian Games had to be postponed until 2023 because of the COVID-19 situation.
China will hold the Asian Games in Hangzhou city from Sept. 23 to Oct. 8 in 2023, Chinese media reported on Tuesday, citing the governing Olympic Council of Asia (OCA). The 19th edition of the Games, second in size only to the Summer Olympics, was originally scheduled to take place from Sept. 10-25 in 2022.
OCA said in May the 2022 Asian Games had to be postponed until 2023 because of the COVID-19 situation.
