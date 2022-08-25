Rugby-Kidwell mural helps Pumas feel at home in Christchurch

Argentina have not played a test in Christchurch for seven years but a familiar face looking down from a city centre wall has helped them acclimatise to life in the New Zealand city ahead of Saturday's clash with the All Blacks. Dave Kidwell may have been a relative unknown in rugby union circles when Argentina head coach Michael Cheika hired him as defence coach for the Pumas in May but he needs no introduction in Christchurch.

Born in the city, Kidwell played 25 tests for New Zealand in rugby league before coaching the national team for two years during which time a mural of him was commissioned to mark Christchurch hosting 2017 World Cup matches in the 13-man game. "The boys were coming up to me at the start of the week saying 'Coach, there's a big painting of you on the wall", and I was saying 'Really? Is there?'" Kidwell joked on Thursday.

Cheika added that the mural had caused a minor disruption to the team travel arrangements. "Dave's been making us drive past it every day, it's been taking us five minutes longer to get to training," the Australian laughed.

"There's not many places you can go to play footy where there's a huge mural of one of your coaches on the wall."

