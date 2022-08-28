Left Menu

Tennis-Kasatkina bags second title in hardcourt swing ahead of U.S. Open

Russian Daria Kasatkina will go into the U.S. Open brimming with confidence after winning her second title on Saturday in the hardcourt swing leading up to the Grand Slam in New York.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-08-2022 11:29 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 11:26 IST
Tennis-Kasatkina bags second title in hardcourt swing ahead of U.S. Open
Daria Kasatkina Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Russian Daria Kasatkina will go into the U.S. Open brimming with confidence after winning her second title on Saturday in the hardcourt swing leading up to the Grand Slam in New York. Top seed Kasatkina defeated Daria Saville 6-4 6-4 in the final at the inaugural Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby, with the contest lasting nearly two hours.

It was Kasatkina's second singles title of the season after she won the Silicon Valley Classic crown in San Jose earlier this month. The world number nine will face Britain's Harriet Dart in the opening round of the U.S. Open, the year's final Grand Slam.

Kasatkina's best performance at the U.S. Open came in 2017 when she reached the round of 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
3
Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early February 2023 launch

Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early Fe...

 Global
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022