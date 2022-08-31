Left Menu

Rugby-Boks lose Pollard, Am for remainder of Rugby Championship

The two World Cup winners will play no further part in the competition, but will not be replaced in the squad, with home and away fixtures against Argentina to follow Saturday's rematch with the Wallabies in Sydney.

Aug 31 - South Africa has released first-choice flyhalf Handre Pollard and center Lukhanyo Am from their squad for the remainder of the Rugby Championship after both sustained knee injuries in Saturday's 25-17 loss to Australia in Adelaide. The two World Cup winners will play no further part in the competition, but will not be replaced in the squad, with home and away fixtures against Argentina to follow Saturday's rematch with the Wallabies in Sydney.

"We now have 32 players in camp and with (flyhalf) Elton (Jantjies) expected to recover for the matches against Argentina, and players such as Andre (Esterhuizen), Jesse (Kriel), and Frans (Steyn) all being capable centers, we are well covered," Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said in a media release from South African Rugby on Wednesday. "Our plan from the outset of the season was to give most of the players in our expanded squad game time as we build towards the Rugby World Cup, and this involved rotating a few players, so we'll use this opportunity to build our depth."

