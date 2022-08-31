Rugby-Boks lose Pollard, Am for remainder of Rugby Championship
The two World Cup winners will play no further part in the competition, but will not be replaced in the squad, with home and away fixtures against Argentina to follow Saturday’s rematch with the Wallabies in Sydney. “We now have 32 players in camp and with (flyhalf) Elton (Jantjies) expected to recover for the matches against Argentina, and players such as Andre (Esterhuizen), Jesse (Kriel) and Frans (Steyn) all being capable centres, we are well covered,” Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said in a media release from South African Rugby on Wednesday.
Aug 31 - South Africa has released first-choice flyhalf Handre Pollard and center Lukhanyo Am from their squad for the remainder of the Rugby Championship after both sustained knee injuries in Saturday's 25-17 loss to Australia in Adelaide. The two World Cup winners will play no further part in the competition, but will not be replaced in the squad, with home and away fixtures against Argentina to follow Saturday's rematch with the Wallabies in Sydney.
"We now have 32 players in camp and with (flyhalf) Elton (Jantjies) expected to recover for the matches against Argentina, and players such as Andre (Esterhuizen), Jesse (Kriel), and Frans (Steyn) all being capable centers, we are well covered," Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said in a media release from South African Rugby on Wednesday. "Our plan from the outset of the season was to give most of the players in our expanded squad game time as we build towards the Rugby World Cup, and this involved rotating a few players, so we'll use this opportunity to build our depth."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jesse
- World Cup
- Sydney
- Australia
- Argentina
- Elton
- South African
- Rugby World Cup
- Adelaide
ALSO READ
Australia's former PM Morrison defends secret minister roles
Australia, New Zealand say no issues with meat exports to China
Australia's PM says predecessor 'undermined democracy' with secret minister roles
Australia's PM says predecessor 'undermined democracy' with secret roles
Australia's PM says predecessor 'undermined democracy' with secret roles