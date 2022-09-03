Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray encouraged by third-round display despite loss to Berrettini; Exclusive-Soccer-Qatar to allow beer sales at World Cup games 3 hours before kickoff - source and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Murray encouraged by third-round display despite loss to Berrettini

Britain's Andy Murray said he was encouraged after taking a set off Italian 13th seed Matteo Berrettini in a 6-4 6-4 6-7(1) 6-3 defeat on Friday after competing in the U.S. Open third round for the first time since 2016. The 35-year-old twice Wimbledon champion saved eight break points in the third to keep the contest alive on the same court where he collected his maiden major title a decade ago.

Tennis-Serena's massive on-court earnings have no rival

Serena Williams lost to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic at the U.S. Open on Friday night, likely marking the end of arguably the sport's greatest Grand Slam career, but her title as the biggest earner in women's tennis history will remain for years to come. Since turning professional in 1995, Williams has amassed a mind-boggling $94.6 million in prize money, more than twice the second name on the list, which happens to be her older sister Venus, with $42.3 million.

Tennis-'Fighter' Serena proud of change she brought to sport

Serena Williams said she wanted to be remembered as a fighter and was proud of the impact she had on tennis as she most likely dropped the curtain on her historic career at the U.S. Open on Friday. "The fight, I'm such a fighter," she said when asked how she wanted to be remembered following her 7-5 6-7(4) 6-1 third round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic, in what she has indicated was her final match.

Tennis-Serena Williams falls in third round of U.S. Open, retirement expected

A defiant Serena Williams bid an emotional good-bye to the U.S. Open with a third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday, in what may have been the last singles match of her glittering career. Defeat has always been hard to swallow for the fiercely competitive Williams and no doubt the 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-1 loss to the 46th ranked Australian stung her to her core.

Tennis-Efficient Kyrgios pushes past wildcard Wolf to reach first U.S. Open fourth round

Australian Nick Kyrgios reached the fourth round of the U.S. Open for the first time on Friday, notching a routine win over American wildcard J.J. Wolf 6-4 6-2 6-3 in the shadow of Serena Williams' Flushing Meadows farewell. The fiery Wimbledon finalist harnessed his mighty serve to clinch the affair in an efficient hour and 56 minutes, whacking 21 aces at his opponent and sending over 35 winners, as he wrested the momentum early with a break in the fifth game of the first set.

Exclusive-Soccer-Qatar to allow beer sales at World Cup games 3 hours before kickoff - source

Qatar will permit ticketed fans to buy alcoholic beer at World Cup soccer matches starting three hours before kickoff and for one hour after the final whistle, but not during the match, a source with knowledge of plans for the tournament said. Budweiser, a major World Cup sponsor with exclusive rights to sell beer at the tournament, will serve beer within the ticketed perimeter surrounding each stadium, but not in the stadium stands or concourse, the source said.

Tennis-France's Garcia crushes Andreescu to continue sizzling form

Caroline Garcia's juggernaut rolled on at the U.S. Open on Friday when the Frenchwoman charged past former champion Bianca Andreescu 6-3 6-2 into the fourth round to underline her status as a serious title contender at the hardcourt major. It was the first time that the 28-year-old made the last 16 stage at the U.S. Open and she peppered the Louis Armstrong Stadium court with 31 winners during her victory over the Canadian, who won the title at Flushing Meadows in 2019.

Tennis-Michelle Obama leads tributes to Serena after U.S. Open defeat

U.S. former first lady Michelle Obama and tennis great Billie Jean King led the tributes to Serena Williams after her U.S. Open third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday, likely the final match of her sparkling career. The 23-times singles Grand Slam champion's 7-5 6-7(4) 6-1 defeat sparked a flood of messages on social media, as current and former athletes across sport as well as the world at large celebrated her achievements of the last 25 years.

Tennis-Serena's brand will stay strong post-retirement

The end of Serena Williams' glittering tennis career will have little to no impact on the American's brand value and her earnings from endorsements could even surge post-retirement, industry experts told Reuters. Williams appeared to suggest last month that she would end her playing career at the U.S. Open, although she was a bit more vague about her intentions after her rousing first-round victory at Flushing Meadows in front of a celebrity-packed crowd.

Analysis-Tennis-Serena's impact to be felt long after retirement

Serena Williams was eliminated from the U.S. Open on Friday in what may be the last match of her illustrious career but the impact she had on the game she dominated for over two decades will be felt for generations to come. Williams, who made her professional debut in 1995 a year after her older sister Venus, has been one of the game's most marketable stars. She has a slew of corporate partners and in 2019 became the first athlete to land on Forbes' list of America's richest self-made women.

(With inputs from agencies.)