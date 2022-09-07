Soccer-Superb Grimaldo lifts Benfica to victory over Maccabi Haifa

Alejandro Grimaldo scored a stunning long-range goal as Benfica eased to a 2-0 victory over Maccabi Haifa in their opening Champions League Group H fixture at the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday. After a first half with few chances at either end, Benfica led on 50 minutes as Rafa Silva guided left back Grimaldo's cross from the left wing into the Haifa net, before the latter doubled the advantage shortly afterwards.

He picked up the ball 35 metres from goal and as the defenders stood off him, unleashed a wicked shot with pace, power and late dip that left Haifa goalkeeper Josh Cohen with little chance. Benfica, who have won each of the 10 games they have played in all competitions this season, travel to Juventus for their second group match on Sept. 14, while Haifa will host Paris St Germain on the same evening.

