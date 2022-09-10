Left Menu

Motor racing-Herta super-licence would jeopardise F1 ladder, says de Vries

Relaxing the Formula One super-licence rules for American IndyCar racer Colton Herta would jeopardise the sport's ladder to the top, Mercedes reserve and fellow prospect Nyck de Vries said on Friday.

Reuters | Monza | Updated: 10-09-2022 00:44 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 00:43 IST
Motor racing-Herta super-licence would jeopardise F1 ladder, says de Vries
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@F1)
  • Country:
  • Italy

Relaxing the Formula One super-licence rules for American IndyCar racer Colton Herta would jeopardise the sport's ladder to the top, Mercedes reserve and fellow prospect Nyck de Vries said on Friday. Dutchman De Vries has a super-licence after winning the Formula Two and electric Formula E championship and has appeared in Friday practice for three different Mercedes-powered Formula One teams this season.

He has yet to secure a seat, however, while Herta -- who does not have enough points for a super-licence -- is in the frame for an AlphaTauri drive if the governing FIA give the go-ahead. "I trust in the governing body and I think rules are there to be respected," De Vries told reporters at the Italian Grand Prix after a practice stint with Aston Martin.

"There are plenty of other drivers in the market that have the super-licence points, and the necessity is not necessarily that high to go and give someone a dispensation to give a super-licence. "It will give an incorrect precedent and example to Formula Three and Formula Two championships," added the 27-year-old.

"I think it will be a shame if we jeopardise our system, and I also think it's unnecessary."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; U.S. starts enrollments in trial testing smaller dosage of monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Kremlin pays respects; King Charles to address a nation shaken by death of queen and more

World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Krem...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek goes all in to reach U.S Open final; Athletics-Fraser-Pryce caps memorable Diamond League season with 100m crown and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek goes all in to reach U.S Open final; Ath...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test his appeal in deep-red Ohio; Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022