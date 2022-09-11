Tennis-Sensational Swiatek downs Jabeur for maiden U.S. Open title
World number one Iga Swiatek beat Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 6-2 7-6(5) in the U.S. Open final on Saturday to claim her maiden trophy at Flushing Meadows and third Grand Slam title.
Poland's Swiatek hugged Jabeur after prevailing in the tight second set tiebreak, having sealed the win when the fifth seed's forehand sailed long. It was Swiatek's 10th straight victory in a final and the first major title on a hard court for the twice French Open champion.
