Left Menu

Tennis-Sensational Swiatek downs Jabeur for maiden U.S. Open title

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2022 03:46 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 03:46 IST
Tennis-Sensational Swiatek downs Jabeur for maiden U.S. Open title

World number one Iga Swiatek beat Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 6-2 7-6(5) in the U.S. Open final on Saturday to claim her maiden trophy at Flushing Meadows and third Grand Slam title.

Poland's Swiatek hugged Jabeur after prevailing in the tight second set tiebreak, having sealed the win when the fifth seed's forehand sailed long. It was Swiatek's 10th straight victory in a final and the first major title on a hard court for the twice French Open champion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth

Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human to...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal space accidents; U.S. FCC to vote on new rules on space debris

Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal spac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of COVID; FDA receives reports of cancer linked to breast implants and more

Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of C...

 Global
4
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to turn into rout

WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to ...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022