Arsenal thrash Tottenham 3-1, go to top of Premier League`

Arsenal thrilled its fans once again and displayed excellent football to thrash Tottenham Hotspurs 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday to secure the top position in the Premier league. Ben White's softly placed pass allowed Thomas Partey to score the game's first goal from the edge of the 18-yard box, but Harry Kane of Tottenham equalised with a well-taken penalty kick in the closing minutes of the first half, marking his 14th goal in the derby.

After the break, Spurs appeared sloppy, and Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal quickly put the home team back in the lead with his fifth goal of the year after being left out of last month's Brazil squad. Hugo Lloris made a mistake by parrying a shot from Bukayo Saka, but the ball bounced off defender Cristian Romero and rolled under his body, setting up Jesus for an easy finish. After an hour had passed, Spurs' task became more difficult when defender Emerson Royal received a straight red card for a careless tackle on Gabriel Martinelli.

Granit Xhaka, a midfielder for Arsenal, later increased their lead with a strong finish past a startled Lloris. The outcome on Saturday keeps Arsenal in first place in the Premier League, ahead of the league's defending champions, Manchester City, who will play in their own local derby against Manchester United on Sunday.

Spurs, however, squandered a chance to pass Arsenal and will have to wait until the season's rematch to end their 12-year streak without a league victory in the derby. (ANI)

