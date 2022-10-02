Sehwag, Gayle celebrate Navratri with Gujarat Giants teammates at special Garba night
The cricketers, who are generally seen in cricketing gear on the field, enthralled the fans by performing Garba in the traditional outfit.
- Country:
- India
Former West Indies batter Chris Gayle and Virender Sehwag among other Gujarat Giants players celebrated Navratri in Jodhpur on Saturday. https://twitter.com/GujaratGiants/status/1576455576405827585
As India celebrates one of the country's biggest festivals, the cricketers exhibited stunning moves as they groove to traditional music at a special Garba night. The cricketers, who are generally seen in cricketing gear on the field, enthralled the fans by performing Garba in the traditional outfits.
Adani Sportline-owned Gujarat Giants are currently in Jodhpur for Legends League Cricket. The Sehwag-led side has qualified for the playoffs and will play the eliminator match at Barkatullah Khan Stadium on Monday. Besides, Gayle and Sehwag, Parthiv Patel, Kevin O'Brien, Graeme Swann, Richard Levi and Ajantha Mendis are also part of their squad. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
J-K Police reviews security at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine ahead of Navratri
Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani sentenced to 6 months in jail in 2016 case
Pune controversial tantra camp for Navratri cancelled after uproar; FIR registered
Gujarat CM launches Mega Blood Donation Drive on PM Modi's birthday
Gujarat: Thousands of govt employees join 'mass casual leave' stir in state over old pension scheme