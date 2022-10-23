Left Menu

Soccer-Costa Rica's Galo suspended by FIFA for doping violation ahead of World Cup

Costa Rica midfielder Orlando Galo faces missing the World Cup after FIFA said on Saturday that he has been provisionally suspended for a doping violation. Costa Rica kick off their World Cup campaign on Nov. 23 against Spain.

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2022 02:53 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 02:53 IST
Costa Rica midfielder Orlando Galo faces missing the World Cup after FIFA said on Saturday that he has been provisionally suspended for a doping violation. Galo, 22, tested positive for a prohibited substance following a random test carried out in September, the country's football federation (FCRF) said on Tuesday.

"FIFA can confirm that in accordance with the FIFA Anti-Doping Regulations the player Orlando Galo Calderon has been provisionally suspended, and the usual procedure has been opened," a FIFA spokesperson told Reuters. Costa Rica kick off their World Cup campaign on Nov. 23 against Spain.

