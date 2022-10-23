Soccer-Costa Rica's Galo suspended by FIFA for doping violation ahead of World Cup
Costa Rica midfielder Orlando Galo faces missing the World Cup after FIFA said on Saturday that he has been provisionally suspended for a doping violation. Costa Rica kick off their World Cup campaign on Nov. 23 against Spain.
Costa Rica midfielder Orlando Galo faces missing the World Cup after FIFA said on Saturday that he has been provisionally suspended for a doping violation. Galo, 22, tested positive for a prohibited substance following a random test carried out in September, the country's football federation (FCRF) said on Tuesday.
"FIFA can confirm that in accordance with the FIFA Anti-Doping Regulations the player Orlando Galo Calderon has been provisionally suspended, and the usual procedure has been opened," a FIFA spokesperson told Reuters. Costa Rica kick off their World Cup campaign on Nov. 23 against Spain.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Costa Rica
- World Cup
- FIFA
- Orlando Galo
- Spain
ALSO READ
France beats South Africa as Women's Rugby World Cup begins
Rugby-Sansus at the double as France down South Africa in World Cup opener
Rugby-Favourites England hand Fiji 14-try mauling at World Cup
We are going to fight it out: India U-17 head coach ahead of Women's World Cup 2022
Cricket-Pakistan's Afridi to be fit for World Cup opener - Raja