Yogita Khedkar creates National Record in the 87kg weightlifting category

Yogita Khedkar created a new national record after she lifted a total weight of 183 kgs at the Khelo India Women's Weightlifting tournament in the 87-kg category at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Khdekar lifted a weight of 78 kg in snatch while lifting 105 kg in clean and jerk, totalling a staggering 183 kg in the junior category.

Earlier, Maharashtra-based weightlifter, Akanksha Vyavahare created a new National Weightlifting Record in the 40kg weight category. The weightlifter, also a part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme, has created the NRs in all 3 scores - Snatch, Clean and Jerk and Total.

This has been achieved on the opening day (Friday) of the Khelo India National Ranking Women's Weightlifting tournament Phase 2, being held in Ghaziabad, Noida. Akanksha bettered her existing Snatch national record, by lifting 60kg. She recorded 71kg in the Clean & Jerk, and in the process, registered a total lift of 131kg. She competed in the 40kg Youth Girls category.

Commonwealth Games 2022 silver medalist Bidyarani Devi, Harshada Garud, Akanksha Vyavahare and Soumya Dalvi are some of the weightlifters set to compete in Phase 2 of the Khelo India Women's Weightlifting League National Ranking Youth, Junior & Senior Tournament, scheduled to start October 27 in Ghaziabad, Noida and end on November 2. Organised by the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) and supported by the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the league will be organized across three age groups: Senior (15 years and above), Junior (15-20 years) and Youth (13-17 years). The total amount of support put forward by the Government of India to conduct the Khelo India league across all editions is Rs 1.88 Crore, which includes a total cash prize of Rs 48.3 Lakh to the top 8 ranked weightlifters across 10 weight categories in all age groups.

The Khelo India Women's league is yet another endeavour by Khelo India's Sports for Women component, which takes the most necessary steps to power in more female participation in a wide array of sports competitions. The support extends to not only giving grants but also helping in the proper organization and execution of the events. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)