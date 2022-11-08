Left Menu

Cross-country skiing-Sprint World Cup moved from Milan to Livigno over energy costs

With Livigno, FISI has presented a great alternative for the sprint weekend in January and we are looking forward to get the final preparations underway." The FIS said it had approved the course tracks following an inspection in Livigno and the event programme will take place as scheduled from Jan. 21.

Skiing's governing body (FIS) said on Tuesday the sprint world cup scheduled to take place in Milan in January has been moved to Livigno due to increased energy costs the event would have created in the middle of the city centre. Energy prices have jumped following Russia's invasion of Ukraine -- which it calls a "special military operation" -- and supplies have been curtailed.

FIS said it had evaluated rising challenges with the Italian Ski Federation (FISI) and opted to choose the mountain resort of Livigno, with the switch cutting costs the organisation would have had to bear in making artificial snow. "Of course, we are looking to have as few changes to the original calendar program as possible," said FIS Cross-Country Race Director Michal Lamplot said in a statement.

"Nevertheless, we are aware of challenges organisers are facing these days with global issues affecting their events. "That is why we remain in constant exchange and need to be able to react on time. With Livigno, FISI has presented a great alternative for the sprint weekend in January and we are looking forward to get the final preparations underway."

The FIS said it had approved the course tracks following an inspection in Livigno and the event programme will take place as scheduled from Jan. 21.

