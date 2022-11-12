Left Menu

Rugby-Portugal, United States to meet for place at World Cup

Portugal and the United States will meet in a winner-takes-all clash for a place at next year's Rugby World Cup in France after both completed comprehensive victories at the four-team qualification tournament in Dubai on Saturday.

Updated: 12-11-2022 21:59 IST
Portugal and the United States will meet in a winner-takes-all clash for a place at next year's Rugby World Cup in France after both completed comprehensive victories at the four-team qualification tournament in Dubai on Saturday. Portugal scored 12 tries in a 85-0 thrashing of Kenya, which included a hat-trick for hooker Mike Tadjer, to move on to 10 points. They have appeared at one World Cup, the 2007 tournament also staged in France.

The U.S. brushed aside Hong Kong 49-7 and also have a full haul of 10 points. They have appeared at every World Cup since it was first played in 1987 and are the top-ranked team in Dubai. Portugal and the U.S. will meet on Friday, where the winners will book their berth in France and join Pool C along with Wales, Australia, Fiji and Georgia.

