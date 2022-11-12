Rugby league-Samoa stun England in thriller to reach World Cup final
Reuters | London | Updated: 12-11-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 22:11 IST
- United Kingdom
Samoa stunned hosts England to reach the Rugby League World Cup final with a Golden Point victory in extra time after a thrilling semi-final had ended 26-26 on Saturday.
The Pacific Islanders, beaten 60-6 by England in the opening game of the tournament, produced a sensational display at The Emirates and sealed a dramatic victory thanks to an audacious drop goal by Stephen Crichton.
In their first ever Rugby League World Cup final, Samoa will face Australia who beat New Zealand on Friday.
