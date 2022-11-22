FACTBOX-Soccer-Portugal v Ghana World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
When: Thursday Nov. 24, 1900 local (1600 GMT/1100 ET) Where: Stadium 974 Capacity: 40,000 Odds: Portugal win: 4/11 Ghana win: 17/5 Draw: 17/2 Key stats: * Portugal’s best World Cup finish was third in 1966.
Key stats: * Portugal's best World Cup finish was third in 1966. They have qualified for the previous five tournaments in a row, reaching the knockout rounds on three occasions (2006, 2010 & 2018).
* Ghana are appearing at a fourth World Cup finals having qualified three times in succession between 2006 and 2014, but missed out in Russia four years ago. They have reached the knockout rounds twice, with a quarter-final finish in 2010 their best result. * Portugal have met African opposition five times before at the World Cup, recording three wins, a draw and a 3-1 loss to Morocco in 1986.
* Ghana were within a late Asamoah Gyan penalty of being the first African nation to reach the semi-finals in 2010, but the striker missed from the spot against Uruguay and the Black Stars then lost in a shootout. Previous meetings:
The only previous clash between Portugal and Ghana was at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where a John Boye own goal and Cristiano Ronaldo strike helped the European side to a 2-1 victory in the group stage.
