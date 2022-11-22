Ind vs NZ: Rain stops play in 3rd T20I

Chasing 161 to win, India were 75 for 4 against New Zealand when rain stopped play in the third and final T20 International here on Tuesday.

Deepak Hooda (9) and Hardik Pandya (30) were at the crease with India still needing 86 runs from 66 balls when heavens opened up at the McLean Park. Earlier, the start of the match was delayed due to rain.

The toss was pushed back due to a drizzle.

India lead the three-match series 1-0. The first T20I between the two sides was washed out while the second match had also been halted for about 30 minutes owing to rain.

India are also scheduled to play a three-match ODI series against the hosts, starting Friday.

