In a recent address, BJP national president Nitin Nabin hailed the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing his inclusive governance approach that prioritizes the marginalized. Speaking in Mathura, Nabin highlighted the infrastructural progress in Uttar Pradesh as a tangible sign of the country's transformation under Modi's policies.

Nabin noted that the improved road quality in Uttar Pradesh is indicative of broader national development. He credited Modi's governance strategy, which aligns with Deendayal Upadhyaya's Antyodaya concept, for focusing on the poorest and most marginalized citizens. Nabin assured that India is advancing with a collective force led by the Prime Minister.

Additionally, he praised Modi for enhancing India's global standing, suggesting a shift in international relations where Modi confidently leads on the world stage. Nabin's visit to Mathura, including a temple visit with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, underscored the cultural resonance of Modi's vision, aligning with India's traditional and spiritual values.