Left Menu

ISL: Hyderabad FC, ATK Mohun Bagan look to regain lost ground after recent defeats

The men in yellow eliminated the Mariners and went on to lift the trophy on that occasion. This time around, Juan Ferrando's men will be eyeing redemption.

ANI | Updated: 26-11-2022 08:19 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 08:19 IST
ISL: Hyderabad FC, ATK Mohun Bagan look to regain lost ground after recent defeats
Hyderabad FC players in practice session (Photo: Hyderabad FC/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A repeat of last season's playoff semifinals will pit ATK Mohun Bagan against defending champions Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday. The men in yellow eliminated the Mariners and went on to lift the trophy on that occasion. This time around, Juan Ferrando's men will be eyeing redemption.

The last outing was one to forget for ATK Mohun Bagan as they let in three goals against FC Goa last week. In addition to that, the Mariners also failed to score for the first time this season. The last time that happened was in the last league match against Jamshedpur FC in the 2021-22 season when the Mariners lost 1-0. Despite the outcome of the last game, Ferrando may not tinker with his starting XI. The front three of Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos, and Manvir Singh have been effective all season but failed to find their rhythm in Goa. Ferrando's biggest concern will revolve around the absence of midfielder Joni Kauko, whose night ended abruptly in the last game due to a knee injury that has forced him out for a lengthy period.

"We are thinking of the present and the next match. Of course, the FC Goa result was quite disappointing for everyone, but that was five days ago," said Ferrando. "The most important thing now is the game tomorrow. It's a new opportunity to take three points, and we will be ready for it," he added. Hyderabad FC's unbeaten start came to an end in their clash with Kerala Blasters last week. The defending champions started a game without Laxmikant Kattimani for the first time this season after the keeper suffered a knee injury.

The club recently confirmed that the injury has ruled the shot-stopper out for the rest of the season. The 33-year-old had made a stellar start this season, keeping four clean sheets in six games. Anuj Kumar will guard the goal for them in his absence. "I expect a very difficult game. They have quality foreign players and quite a few young Indian players who are already a part of the national team," said Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez. "It will be a very difficult game for us and also for them because, in this league, any team can beat you. It can be a good game between two good teams. Let's see what happens," he added.

The head-to-head record between these two sides does not favour the defending champions, as they have won just one game out of the eight played. However, that one victory came in the playoff semifinals last season, which helped Hyderabad FC win the title. The Mariners have won thrice, and four matches have ended in draws. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia
3
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 24; China reports new daily record COVID cases, curbs tighten across country and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022