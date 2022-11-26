Soccer-Duke gives Australia halftime lead over Tunisia

Australia lead Tunisia 1-0 at halftime in their second World Cup Group D game on Saturday, after striker Mitchell Duke opened the scoring in the 23rd minute at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Australia, looking to win their first World Cup match since 2010, scored from a counter-attack when Duke got on the end of Craig Goodwin's cross and directed a glancing header past the goalkeeper.

