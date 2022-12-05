Left Menu

Baseball-Mets strike deal with Cy Young winner Verlander-reports

The New York Mets have struck a deal with three-times Cy Young Award-winner Justin Verlander, signing the 39-year-old All-Star pitcher to a two-year, $86 million deal, according to media reports. The nine-time All-Star missed the 2021 season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

The New York Mets have struck a deal with three-times Cy Young Award-winner Justin Verlander, signing the 39-year-old All-Star pitcher to a two-year, $86 million deal, according to media reports. Verlander helped the Houston Astros to their second World Series title in 2022, winning Game 5 on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies, and had a 1.75 ERA in the regular season, the lowest in Major League Baseball (MLB).

The Mets did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The nine-time All-Star missed the 2021 season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

