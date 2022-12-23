Bangladesh 7/0 in second innings at stumps on Day 2, India lead by 80 runs overall
Brief Scores Bangladesh 227 7 for no loss in 6 overs Najmul Hossain Shanto 5 batting, Zakir Hasan 2 batting.India 1st Innings 314 all out in 86.3 overs Rishabh Pant 93, Shreyas Iyer 87 Taijul Islam 474, Shakib Al Hasan 479.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Bangladesh were seven for no loss in their second innings at stumps on the second day of the second and final Test against India here on Friday.
Bangladesh still trail India by 80 runs. Earlier, India rode on Rishabh Pant (93 off 104) and Shreyas Iyer's (87 off 105) impressive knocks to score 314 all out in their first innings in reply to Bangladesh's 227.
Taijul Islam (4/74) and skipper Shkaib Al Hasan (4/79) shared eight wickets between them for Bangladesh. Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 227 & 7 for no loss in 6 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 5 batting, Zakir Hasan 2 batting).
India 1st Innings: 314 all out in 86.3 overs (Rishabh Pant 93, Shreyas Iyer 87; Taijul Islam 4/74, Shakib Al Hasan 4/79).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Protests continue in Gwadar against illegal deep-sea fishing amid "failure of promised development": Report
Rajasthan BJP stages unique protest in Udaipur wearing masks of Rajasthan ministers
Bangladesh's current account deficit widens as imports surge: Report
Bangladesh, South Africa score wins on Day 2 of T20 World Cup for Blind
Smith wins toss, Australia bats in 2nd test vs West Indies