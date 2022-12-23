Left Menu

Bangladesh 7/0 in second innings at stumps on Day 2, India lead by 80 runs overall

Brief Scores Bangladesh 227 7 for no loss in 6 overs Najmul Hossain Shanto 5 batting, Zakir Hasan 2 batting.India 1st Innings 314 all out in 86.3 overs Rishabh Pant 93, Shreyas Iyer 87 Taijul Islam 474, Shakib Al Hasan 479.


Bangladesh were seven for no loss in their second innings at stumps on the second day of the second and final Test against India here on Friday.

Bangladesh still trail India by 80 runs. Earlier, India rode on Rishabh Pant (93 off 104) and Shreyas Iyer's (87 off 105) impressive knocks to score 314 all out in their first innings in reply to Bangladesh's 227.

Taijul Islam (4/74) and skipper Shkaib Al Hasan (4/79) shared eight wickets between them for Bangladesh. Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 227 & 7 for no loss in 6 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 5 batting, Zakir Hasan 2 batting).

India 1st Innings: 314 all out in 86.3 overs (Rishabh Pant 93, Shreyas Iyer 87; Taijul Islam 4/74, Shakib Al Hasan 4/79).

