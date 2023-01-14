Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh pacer Sidharth Sharma passes away at 28

Sharma passed on Thursday in Vadodara, where he was hospitalised for nearly two weeks due to breathing issues.

ANI | Updated: 14-01-2023 12:45 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 12:45 IST
Himachal Pradesh pacer Sidharth Sharma passes away at 28
Sidharth Sharma. (Photo- Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh pacer Sidharth Sharma has passed away at the age of 28. Sharma passed on Thursday in Vadodara, where he was hospitalised for nearly two weeks due to breathing issues.

His final rites were performed in Nangal, Punjab on Friday. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over his death on Twitter.

"The news of the demise of Himachal's Vijay Hazare Trophy-winning team member and star bowler Sidharth Sharma is extremely sad. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and May the loved ones be given the strength to bear this great loss," tweeted Sukhu. As per ESPNCricinfo, the bowler was a resident of a Himachal town Una and had travelled to Gujarat to play a Ranji Trophy match against Baroda from January 3 to January 6.

During the practice session on December 31, he complained of breathing trouble, following which he was hospitalised later that day. Himachal spinner Mayank Dagar said that the bowler had been on ventilator support.

"From January 3 to 6, we played against Baroda, but all of us focused on Siddharth's health even during the match," Dagar said. "We visited him regularly in hospital, but we had to leave him alone in Baroda and leave for the next match [against Odisha in Nadaun from January 10 to 13]. His breathing problem continued to worsen, after which he was put on a ventilator. We are all deeply saddened by his death. Sidharth was an important part of our team, and connected well with everyone," added Dagar.

Sidharth made his senior team debut in Ranji Trophy back in November 2017 against Bengal. He had played six first-class cricket matches, six List-A games and one T20 match. He was part of Himachal's Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 winning team and played three matches for them, including the final against Tamil Nadu, in which he took 1/34 in ten overs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
2
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global
4
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023