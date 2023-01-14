Birsa Munda hockey stadium inclusive for everyone, differently-abled person can enter from any gate

Odisha Government has made special arrangements to make the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela easily accessible for the differently-abled so that they can experience the matches without any inconvenience. The Birsa Munda Stadium was completed in just fifteen months, while the World Cup village was built in nine months. In order to make the arrangement more friendly, special emphasis has been placed on building a ramp that leads to the lift, taking the differently-abled fans to the floor and having access to the stand on the first tier.

"A differently-abled person can enter the stadium from any gate. We have made it universally accessible for them. The stadium has about 100 seats allocated for them," Vineel Krishna, Odisha Sports Secretary said. Besides arrangements for differently-abled people, the stadium provides a classic match experience to all fans visiting the venue, a release said.

The gallery seating is designed so that there will not be any vision block for fans irrespective of where they are seated in the stadium. Fans will never miss the live action. The state government has followed all norms and protocols. The stadium has been divided into two levels - the lower bowl and the upper bowl, a release said.For the fans travelling to the stadium on their vehicles, there are six spacious parking lots assigned to them within a 100-metre radius of the stadium, which will cause no problems. The pathway from the parking lot to the stadium has been designed in such a way that the fans will enjoy their walk to the stand and witness the beautiful art which encapsulates the true spirit of hockey. There are signages put around everywhere for better navigation up to their seats.

All efforts have been made considering the overall fan experience, valuing the needs of differently-abled people, and taking concrete steps to include them in community events and activities. The new stadium is a prime example of the commitment towards making events inclusive for all. India's 2023 Hockey World Cup campaign began with a 2-0 victory over Spain, earning them three crucial points in the Group D clash here at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Friday.Amit Rohindas (12') and Hardik Singh (26') scored for India.

In spite of Abhishek receiving a 10-minute yellow card in the final quarter, the Indian team held off the Spaniards. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)