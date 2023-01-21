Left Menu

Goals galore in pool stage of World Cup

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-01-2023 18:11 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 18:06 IST
Goals galore in pool stage of World Cup
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing FIH Men's World Cup is turning out to be a high-scoring tournament with 130 goals being scored so far from 24 pool matches at an average of 5.41 goals per match.

The 2010 World Cup in New Delhi, in which 12 teams had participated, had 199 goals from 38 matches, averaging 5.24 per game.

As many as 20 matches are left to be played in this edition, and if the current rate is maintained, it can turn out to be the highest scoring in the history of hockey world cup.

Of the 130 goals scored so far in this edition, 80 are field efforts while 43 are from penalty corners. Seven goals were from penalty strokes.

The Netherlands, who topped Pool C to qualify directly for the quarterfinals, have scored most goals so far -- 22 from three matches. Australia have scored most penalty corner goals -- 7 -- while France lead in the most goals from penalty stroke at two.

Forty Four green cards and 15 yellow cards have been shown to the players by the umpires.

This is the third time 16 teams have taken part in the World Cup out of the 15 editions, the others being in 2002 and 2018.

The 2002 edition in Germany had produced 300 goals from 72 matches at an average of 4.17 per game. It was played in a different format, with the 16 teams being divided into only two pools with the two top teams from each pool making it to the semifinals.

In the last tournament in 2018 -- also held in Odisha -- as well as this edition, the 16 teams were divided into four pools with the top teams from each of them directly qualifying for the quarterfinals while the other four slots were filled up by the second and third place teams of the four pools by playing crossovers round.

The 2018 edition produced 157 goals from 36 matches at an average of 4.36 per game.

The 1982 edition, which was held in the Bombay and played by 12 teams, was also a high-scoring one, with 216 goals scored from 42 matches at a rate of 5.14 per game.

The last day of the pool matches of the ongoing tournament saw 38 goals scored across four matches -- a whopping average of 9.5 goals per game -- with five hat-tricks as Australia and Belgium sealed quarterfinal spots by topping Pool A and Pool B respectively.

Incredibly, all the four games saw at least one player score a hat-trick, with the second game between France and Argentina producing two. Blake Govers (Australia), Victor Charlet (France), Nicolas Della Torre (Argentina), Tom Boon (Belgium) and Niklas Wellen (Germany) all scored at least thrice for their teams.

Charlet (France) is the highest scorer till now with six goals while five players -- Govers (Australia), Jeremy Hayward (Australia), Tom Bon (Belgium), Thierry Brinkman (Netherlands) and Jip Janssen (Netherlands) -- are joint second with five strikes each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupiter

Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupite...

 Global
2
Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023