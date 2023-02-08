Giron cruises in 3rd set, beats Rybakov at Dallas Open

Left Menu

Marcos Giron advanced to the second round of the Dallas Open with a 6-4, 6-7 1, 6-1 victory over Alex Rybakov.The seventh-seeded Giron, who reached the semifinals of the inaugural event a year ago, responded quickly after failing to close out the second set, winning the first five games of the deciding set.Rybakov broke his fellow American when Giron was serving for the match in the second set.

Marcos Giron advanced to the second round of the Dallas Open with a 6-4, 6-7 (1), 6-1 victory over Alex Rybakov.

The seventh-seeded Giron, who reached the semifinals of the inaugural event a year ago, responded quickly after failing to close out the second set, winning the first five games of the deciding set.

Rybakov broke his fellow American when Giron was serving for the match in the second set. Then Rybakov won the first six points of the second-set tiebreaker.

"I'm really happy with how I was able to reset in the third and just get back to the game plan from the beginning and elevate," Giron said. "He played well and served well and kind of hung in there." Eighth-seeded Adrian Mannarino of France won the final five points of a first-set tiebreaker and the last four games of the second to beat American Steve Johnson 7-6 (6), 6-2.

J.J. Wolf, the No. 6 seed, had little trouble in a 6-3, 6-3 victory over fellow American Brandon Holt.

John Isner, the fifth seed and unofficial tournament host in his hometown event, played later Tuesday. Like Giron, Isner lost in the semifinals last year.

