Left Menu

Swimming-Singapore replaces Russia's Kazan as host of 2025 World Aquatics Championships

Singapore will host the World Aquatics Championships in 2025 after the Russian city of Kazan was stripped of the event over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, governing body FINA said on Thursday. The Championship includes aquatic sports of swimming, water polo, diving, artistic swimming, open water swimming and high diving. FINA did not announce the specific dates for the championships.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 20:02 IST
Swimming-Singapore replaces Russia's Kazan as host of 2025 World Aquatics Championships

Singapore will host the World Aquatics Championships in 2025 after the Russian city of Kazan was stripped of the event over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, governing body FINA said on Thursday. It will be the first time that the events will be held in a Southeast Asian city. More than 2,500 athletes are expected to participate.

"With a back-to-back-to-back trio of World Aquatics Championships in Asia – following Fukuoka this year and Doha in 2024 – the continent is demonstrating exceptional commitment and ability when it comes to welcoming the world's best aquatic athletes," FINA President Husain Al-Musallam said. The Championship includes aquatic sports of swimming, water polo, diving, artistic swimming, open water swimming and high diving.

FINA did not announce the specific dates for the championships.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023