Left Menu

Soccer-Foden double eases Man City into FA Cup sixth round, Leicester out

Phil Foden's brace eased Manchester City to a 3-0 victory over second-tier Bristol City as they moved into the sixth round but Leicester City's hopes of repeating their 2021 triumph were dashed on Tuesday. Foden struck in the seventh minute but it was not an entirely comfortable night for Pep Guardiola's side until the England forward made it 2-0 in the 74th minute.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2023 04:12 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 04:12 IST
Soccer-Foden double eases Man City into FA Cup sixth round, Leicester out

Phil Foden's brace eased Manchester City to a 3-0 victory over second-tier Bristol City as they moved into the sixth round but Leicester City's hopes of repeating their 2021 triumph were dashed on Tuesday.

Foden struck in the seventh minute but it was not an entirely comfortable night for Pep Guardiola's side until the England forward made it 2-0 in the 74th minute. Kevin De Bruyne gave the scoreline an emphatic look with a sublime finish from 25 metres although it was harsh on Bristol City who had been on a 12-match unbeaten run.

Leicester were booed off after a 2-1 home defeat by second-tier Blackburn Rovers for whom Tyrhys Dolan and Sammie Szmodics were on target before a Kelechi Iheanacho reply. Fulham reached the sixth round for the first time in 13 years with superb goals by Joao Palhinha and Manor Solomon earning them a 2-0 win over fellow top-flight side Leeds United.

Brighton and Hove Albion's hopes of a first ever major trophy remained intact as Evan Ferguson's first-half goal sealed a 1-0 win over second-tier Stoke City.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023