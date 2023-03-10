Chikka, Kartik best-placed Indians at 13th; Tabuena, Kemmer lead in Thailand

S Chikkarangappa, a two-time winner on Asian Development Tour, and Kartik Sharma carded a matching five-under 67 to emerge as the best-placed Indians at tied 13th after the opening day of the USD 2 million International Series Thailand here.

Among other Indians, Gaganjeet Bhullar and Karandeep Kochhar shot three-under 69 each to be placed at T-42, while Veer Ahlawat and Jyoti Randhawa shot two-under 70 each to be T-63 at the Black Mountain Golf Course.

The Indians, who were in danger of missing the cut included veteran Jeev Milkha Singh (73), who has been playing Senior Tour more often, young Delhi golfer Honey Baisoya (73), SSP Chawrasia (74), Viraj Madappa (75), Khalin Joshi (76) and Rashid Khan (78).

Filipino Miguel Tabuena and Dodge Kemmer got off to great starts with eight-under-par 64s each.

Tabuena and Kemmer lead by one shot over the Thai duo of Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Jazz Janewattananond who fired 65s. Kiradech, looking for his first win in five years, has made a strong start. Hong Kong's Taichi Kho, American Turk Pettit, Andrew Dodt from Australia, Korean Bio Kim and Thailand's Nitithorn Thippong, Danthai Boonma, Ekpharit Wu, and Settee Prakongvech, all came in with 66s. Last year Tabuena endured a poor season and only just retained his Tour card. The top 70 on the Asian Tour Order of Merit kept their cards and Tabuena finished 70th and one place behind him was Kemmer in 71st position. It has been better in 2023 as Tabuena has finished in the top 15 in his last two events on Tour in Oman and Qatar.

Kemmer did not keep his card via the Merit list but earned it through a top 10 finish on the Asian Development Tour (ADT) Order of Merit.

It is the fifth event of the season on the Asian Tour, and third International Series tournament.

