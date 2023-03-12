Left Menu

Shreyas Iyer suffers back pain again, taken for scans

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-03-2023 10:41 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 10:36 IST
Shreyas Iyer Image Credit: ANI
Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer was taken for scans after complaining of back pain on the penultimate day of the fourth and final Test against Australia here on Saturday.

Iyer's injury came to light after wicketkeeper-batter Srikar Bharat came out to bat ahead of him following the dismissal of Ravindra Jadeja (28) in the morning session.

Iyer had also missed the first Test in Nagpur due to a back issue before returning for the second game in Delhi.

''Shreyas Iyer complained of pain in his lower back following the third day's play​. He has gone for scans and the BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him,'' BCCI said in a medical update.

