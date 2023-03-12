Left Menu

Vani and Pranavi finish strongly in Top-20 in Women's South African Open

Vani Kapoor and Pranavi Urs had a creditable finish inside Top-20 in the 2023 Investec South African Womens Open at Steenberg Golf Club.Vani, who was in Top-10 after three rounds, did manage a final round of 1-under 71, but slipped from overnight tied-eighth to tied 12th at 8-under total.Meanwhile, Pranavi shot her best round of the week with an action-packed back nine.

PTI | Capetown | Updated: 12-03-2023 14:07 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 13:53 IST
Vani and Pranavi finish strongly in Top-20 in Women’s South African Open
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  South Africa

Vani Kapoor and Pranavi Urs had a creditable finish inside Top-20 in the 2023 Investec South African Women’s Open at Steenberg Golf Club.

Vani, who was in Top-10 after three rounds, did manage a final round of 1-under 71, but slipped from overnight tied-eighth to tied 12th at 8-under total.

Meanwhile, Pranavi shot her best round of the week with an action-packed back nine. Pranavi shot 69 and finished 7-under to be tied 16th.

The 2022 AIG Women’s Open champion, Ashleigh Buhai, fired a final round of 68 (-4) to win the 2023 Investec South African Women’s Open at Steenberg Golf Club, here on Saturday.

The South African superstar had held a four-shot lead since the midway mark and maintained that advantage on the final day.

Buhai rolled in six birdies and two bogeys on the fourth day of competition to seal her fifth LET title with a score of 22-under-par and win this tournament for the fourth time. Spain’s Ana Pelaez Trivino finished second, while Chiara Noja was third.

Vani, needing a fast start to make a bid for a higher finish, managed only one birdie and one bogey on the front nine and on the back nine she had two birdies against one bogey.

Pranavi parred her first seven holes before she bogeyed the Par-5 eighth for the second time this week. She quickly got that shot back with a birdie on the ninth.

The back nine was full of action, as she birdied 10th, 11th and 12th to make it four in a row.

There was a double bogey on Par-4 15th but she birdied the next only to drop a shot on 17th. On the 18th, she landed an eagle and carded 69. The dropped shots late in the round may have robbed a first career Top-10 for Pranavi.

For yet another time, Pelaez Trivino finished in second place on the LET after she produced a round of 68 (-4) on the final day to reach 18-under-par.

It was a flawless day for the LET winner who rolled in birdies on holes five, 10, 12 and 18 to secure her runner-up finish.

Germany’s Chiara Noja ended the tournament in solo third place on 17-under-par after a fourth round of 69 (-3) which included four birdies and one bogey.

Argentina’s Magdalena Simmermacher finished in fourth place on 15-under-par with South Africa’s Kaleigh Telfer in fifth on 11-under-par, while Czechia’s Klara Davidson Spilkova was one shot further back in sixth spot.

Five players finished in a tie for seventh place with France’s Anais Meyssonnier, England’s Gabriella Cowley, South Africa’s Casandra Alexander, Sweden’s Johanna Gustavsson and Italy’s Alessandra Fanali all on nine-under-par.

In the 2023 Race to Costa del Sol, India’s Aditi Ashok continues to lead the way with 1,210 points to her name.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

