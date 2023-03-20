Ethiopia's Jemal Yimer wins Los Angeles Marathon

Left Menu

Jemal Yimer of Ethiopia won the men's division of the Los Angeles Marathon, while Stacy Ndiwa of Kenya took the women's division.

Yimer completed the 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) course through city streets in 2 hours, 13 minutes, 13.58 seconds.

Yemane Tsegay of Ethiopia was second in 2:14:06.95. Barnaba Kipkoech of Kenya was third in 2:14:27.36 on a cloudy day with temperatures near 60 degrees (15 Celsius).

The top American men's finisher was Hosava Kretzmann of Prescott, Arizona, who was sixth. He ran his first marathon in 2:19:55.77.

Ndiwa crossed the finish line in 2:31:00.24. The 30-year-old pulled away from countrywoman Martha Akeno at mile 18. Akeno finished second in 2:34:25.68.

Grace Kahura of Kenya was third in 2:38:15.67.

Ashley Paulson of St. George, Utah, was the top American women's finisher in fourth at 2:48:47.00.

Yimer and Ndiwa each earned $6,000. Ndiwa received an additional $10,000 for finishing first. The men's race began 15 minutes after the women started.

The race began at Dodger Stadium and ended near Avenue of the Stars in Century City on Los Angeles' westside.

