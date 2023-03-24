Kane breaks Rooney''s England scoring record with goal No. 54

Harry Kane has broken Wayne Rooney's England scoring record with his 54th goal for the national team.

Kane converted a penalty kick toward the end of the first half of a European Championship qualifier against Italy on Thursday at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

The penalty was assigned following a VAR review after it was determined that Italy defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo touched the ball with his hand while attempting to prevent Kane from reaching a cross.

Kane then stepped up to the spot and sent Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma the wrong way as he drilled a shot inside the right post in the 44th minute. It put England ahead 2-0 going into the break.

Rooney played for England from 2003 to 2018, while Kane made his England debut in 2015. AP KHS KHS

