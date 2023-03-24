Left Menu

Kane breaks Rooney''s England scoring record with goal No. 54

PTI | Naples | Updated: 24-03-2023 09:13 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 09:13 IST
Kane breaks Rooney''s England scoring record with goal No. 54

Harry Kane has broken Wayne Rooney's England scoring record with his 54th goal for the national team.

Kane converted a penalty kick toward the end of the first half of a European Championship qualifier against Italy on Thursday at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

The penalty was assigned following a VAR review after it was determined that Italy defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo touched the ball with his hand while attempting to prevent Kane from reaching a cross.

Kane then stepped up to the spot and sent Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma the wrong way as he drilled a shot inside the right post in the 44th minute. It put England ahead 2-0 going into the break.

Rooney played for England from 2003 to 2018, while Kane made his England debut in 2015. AP KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

