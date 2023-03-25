Left Menu

New Zealand posts 274 in 1st ODI against Sri Lanka

With that motivation it bowled and fielded well after winning the toss.Chamika Karunaratne achieved career-best figures of 4-43 while Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara took two wickets each.Allen paced the early part of the New Zealand innings, striking five fours and two sixes in partnerships with Bowes, Will Young and Tom Latham.I think with the base we had we could have looked to push for a bit more but were certainly happy with that on that wicket, Allen said.

PTI | Auckland | Updated: 25-03-2023 11:43 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 11:11 IST
New Zealand posts 274 in 1st ODI against Sri Lanka
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Finn Allen top-scored with 51 and Rachin Ravindra made 49 on debut as New Zealand posted a moderate 274, batting first Saturday in the first one-day international against Sri Lanka at Eden Park.

New Zealand was sent in after losing the toss and was bent from the start on scoring briskly by taking advantage of the short boundaries at Eden Park.

South Africa-born opener Chad Bowes, on debut at 30, struck the first ball of the match and his international career for four to announce that intention. But after reaching 108-2 in the 19th over, New Zealand lost three wickets for 44 runs, its momentum slowed and eventually it fell short of a commanding total.

After Allen, whose fifth ODI half century came from 47 balls, several New Zealand batters made starts but couldn't go on to produce innings which carried New Zealand to a higher total.

Daryl Mitchell made 47, Glenn Phillips a breezy 39 and Ravindra played and important innings which boosted the New Zealand total before holing out to long off one run short of a debut 50.

Sri Lanka needs to win all three matches in the current series to improve its chances of qualifying automatically for the 50-overs World Cup in India later this year. With that motivation it bowled and fielded well after winning the toss.

Chamika Karunaratne achieved career-best figures of 4-43 while Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara took two wickets each.

Allen paced the early part of the New Zealand innings, striking five fours and two sixes in partnerships with Bowes, Will Young and Tom Latham.

“I think with the base we had we could have looked to push for a bit more but we're certainly happy with that on that wicket,” Allen said. “I think this pitch has it's moments. It's quite good for the bowlers and if we can bowl well it's a competitive score.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK loses bid to keep experts out of upcoming Zantac trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK lo...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Asteroid discovery suggests ingredients for life on Earth came from space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; Moderna signs licensing deal with Generation Bio in push beyond COVID and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023