Goof-up: Russian anthem played incorrectly at World Championships

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2023 22:28 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 22:28 IST
In an embarrassing moment for hosts India, the Russian national anthem was played incorrectly during the 70kg medals ceremony of the Women's World Boxing Championships here on Saturday.

''We apologise for playing the wrong Russian anthem. We request you to give a huge round of applause to Demurchian Anastasiia,'' the announcer said after almost all the spectators had left the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall.

Demurchian Anastasiia, who won the gold after defeating Australia's Scott Kaye Frances, later stood on the podium alone as the correct Russian anthem was played.

The members of the Russian contingent, however, cheered and applauded their compatriots after lodging their protest following the goof-up.

It is to be noted that over 10 countries including USA, Britain, Ireland and Netherlands boycotted the tournament because the International Boxing Association (IBA) allowed the Russian and Belarusian boxers to compete under their respective flags.

