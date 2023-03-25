Goof-up: Russian anthem played incorrectly at World Championships

In an embarrassing moment for hosts India and boxing's global governing body, the Russian national anthem was played incorrectly during the 70kg medal ceremony of the Women's World Championships here on Saturday.

''We apologise for playing the wrong Russian anthem. We request you to give a huge round of applause to Demurchian Anastasiia,'' the announcer said after almost all the spectators had left the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall.

Demurchian Anastasiia, who won the gold after defeating Australia's Scott Kaye Frances, later stood on the podium alone as the correct Russian anthem was played. It is worth mentioning here that the president of the International Boxing Association (IBA), Umar Kremlev, is a Russian.

''The Local Organising Committee took the anthem from the Russian coach, checked it and handed it over to the IBA events team, who are in charge of the entire medal ceremony. There was a meeting regarding this and IBA is doing its own investigation and BFI will fully cooperate with the process,'' a Boxing Federation of India (BFI) spokesperson said after the gaffe.

The members of the Russian contingent, however, cheered and applauded their compatriot after lodging their protest following the goof-up.

It is to be noted that over 10 countries including USA, Britain, Ireland and Netherlands boycotted the tournament because the International Boxing Association (IBA) allowed the Russian and Belarusian boxers to compete under their respective flags.

