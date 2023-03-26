Motorcycling-Bagnaia secures sprint and race double at Portuguese Grand Prix

Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati won the season-opening Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday to build a sizeable lead in the rider's championship with maximum points after winning the sprint a day earlier.

Bagnaia had won MotoGP's first ever sprint on Saturday to move to the top of the standings with 12 points and victory in Sunday's race gave him an additional 25 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)