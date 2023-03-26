Left Menu

Nikhat wins her second World Championships title, second Indian to achieve the feat

Ace Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen added a second World Championships title to her name, defeating Vietnams Nguyen Thi Tam in the 50kg summit clash here on Sunday.Nikhat upstaged the two-time Asian champion Tam by a 5-0 verdict to take the light flyweight title in front of a packed home crowd at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2023 19:49 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 19:49 IST
Nikhat wins her second World Championships title, second Indian to achieve the feat

Ace Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen added a second World Championships title to her name, defeating Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Tam in the 50kg summit clash here on Sunday.

Nikhat upstaged the two-time Asian champion Tam by a 5-0 verdict to take the light flyweight title in front of a packed home crowd at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall. With the win, Nikhat becomes only the second Indian after the legendary MC Mary Kom to win the title of the prestigious tournament twice.

''I am very happy that I have become a world champion for the second time, especially in an Olympic category,'' Nikhat, who won the 52kg title last year, said after her bout.

The first bout of the day between the two Asians was an exciting affair that went down to the wire.

''Today's bout was the toughest for me, she is an Asian champion and my next target is Asian Games and I might meet her, so I will work hard,'' Nikhat said.

''It was a roller coaster bout, she got warning, I got warning, she got count so did I. But I went all out.'' Nikhat, who has moved down from her preferred 52kg, looked tentative at first as Tam was the first one to attack. But after a few seconds, the home favourite leapt forward to attack. She then landed two right hooks, followed by straight jabs.

Tam was handed a penalty point for clinching further, tilting the result in Nikhat's favour as she took the first three minutes by an unanimous verdict.

But Tam made a strong comeback as she launched into attack mode. The southpaw landed several punches, forcing Nikhat to play with her head down that earned her a penalty point. The Vietnamese managed to take the round 3-2.

In the final three minutes, both boxers went for broke and attacked each other relentlessly. If Nikhat's powerful right cross forced the referee to give Tam the eight count, Tam's jab compelled the referee to do the same to the Indian.

''For me, this is the first major competition in this category after the Commonwealth Games, which did not have much competition. ''But here, countries from all over the world competed and had back-to-back matches also, my body was a bit slow in some matches. I will learn from these experience and try to become stronger,'' Nikhat, who has already qualified for the Asian Games, said.

On Saturday, Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) and Saweety Boora (81kg) were crowned world champions in their respective weight categories.

Hosts India are on course to match their best-ever performance in terms of gold medals won with Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain set to take the ring later in the day.

India had won four gold in the 2006 edition at home which was also the country's best ever performance with a haul of eight medals, including a silver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States
4
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in Jaipur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023