T20I records tumble at Centurion during South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I

T20I records fell apart during South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I match. Both teams nearly went on to break every record held in T20I in a historic encounter. West Indies set a target of 259 for the Proteas to chase in 20 overs. De Kock and Reeza Hendricks went on to play quick-fire T20I knocks to chase down the total.

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2023 11:56 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 11:56 IST
Quinton De Kock (Photo: Twitter/ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa and West Indies nearly went on to break every record held in T20I in a historic encounter. West Indies and South Africa produced a match which will be remembered for the next few years. It was memorable not only for the number of runs that both teams scored but also for the number of records they went on to break.

West Indies set a target of 259 for the Proteas to chase in 20 overs. De Kock and Reeza Hendricks went on to play quick-fire T20I knocks to chase down the total. After completing the chase successfully, the South African men's cricket team holds the record for the highest run chase in T20 cricket. De Kock and Reeza Hendricks struck the right chords to deliver the highest amount of runs scored in the powerplay of T20I Internationals. South Africa ended the powerplay with a score of 102/0.

Along with this, a record 517 runs were scored as well by both teams. With this amount of runs on the board, sixes were bound to rain all over Centurion. Both teams combined efforts led to a total of 35 sixes in a single match, the most in a T20 international game, just two shy of the most in any T20 match. Incidentally, the South African cricket team also holds the highest run chase in One Day International (ODI) cricket.

West Indies wicket-keeping batter Johnson Charles butchered South African bowlers to score a 39-ball century to score the fastest T20I century by a West Indian player. Earlier this record was held by none other than one of the best T20 opening batters Chris Gayle. After this thrilling encounter, expectations will be running high. As the three-match series currently stands on level terms, the final match will be played on Tuesday at the Wanderers Stadium. (ANI)

