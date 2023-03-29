Sports News Roundup: Wings lean on David Perron, sink Penguins; Grizzlies get past Magic, win 7th straight and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Spurs director Paratici's ban extended worldwide by FIFA

FIFA have extended bans imposed on past and present Juventus officials to apply worldwide, the soccer governing body said on Wednesday, with Tottenham Hotspur's current managing director of football Fabio Paratici among the individuals affected by the move. In January, Serie A's Juventus were deducted 15 points for the season by an Italian soccer court investigating the club's transfer dealings and finances.

Tennis-Davis Cup Finals group stage set for Bologna, Valencia, Manchester and Croatian city

Valencia, Bologna and a yet-to-be-decided Croatian city will join Manchester as host venues for the group stage of the 2023 Davis Cup Finals, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Wednesday, adding that champions Canada will face Italy.

The Lawn Tennis Association on Tuesday announced that Manchester would be one of the hosts for September's group stage.

Soccer-Indonesia stripped of U-20 World Cup hosting rights - FIFA

Indonesia has been stripped of the right to host this year's Under-20 soccer World Cup, FIFA said on Wednesday. The decision to stop Indonesia staging the May 20-June 11 tournament was taken after the country's football federation (PSSI) said it had cancelled the draw because the governor of the largely Hindu island of Bali refused to host Israel's team.

Olympics-Bach wrong on Russian participation, says Ukrainian tennis player Kostyuk

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach was wrong to argue that Russian and Belarus athletes can return to international competitions because they already compete without friction in some sports, Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk said on Wednesday. Bach used the example of Kostyuk's victory at the WTA tournament in Austin, Texas over Russia's Varvara Gracheva in the final earlier this month, to reinforce his point on Tuesday that Russians already compete in some sports without problems.

Ukraine says IOC retreating on principles over Russian athletes

Ukraine's authorities suggested on Wednesday the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was retreating from its principles by recommending Russian and Belarusian athletes take part in international competitions as neutrals amid a war in Ukraine. The Kremlin, meanwhile, said there were "elements of discrimination" in the IOC'S announcement on Tuesday, which would deprive its athletes of national symbols in competition.

NHL roundup: Wings lean on David Perron, sink Penguins

David Perron scored three third-period goals to help lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 7-4 home win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. Perron scored two goals in a span of 45 seconds to give Detroit a 6-4 lead with 2:55 remaining in the game. First, while on a power play, Perron fired a shot from the left faceoff circle that went through the legs of Pittsburgh goalie Casey DeSmith to make it 5-4 with 3:40 left. Perron then fluttered a backhand shot underneath the crossbar with 2:55 to go.

Kremlin says IOC rules on Russian participation are discriminatory

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the International Olympic Committee's guidelines that allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in international competitions as neutrals contain "elements of discrimination". Athletes from Russia and Belarus, Moscow's ally, were banned from most international competitions last year over the Ukraine war, but guidelines issued by the Lausanne-based IOC on Tuesday seek to allow for their gradual return to world sport.

NBA roundup: Grizzlies get past Magic, win 7th straight

Desmond Bane scored 31 points and Xavier Tillman added a career-high 20 as the Memphis Grizzlies extended the NBA's longest active winning streak to seven games with a 113-108 victory over the visiting Orlando Magic on Tuesday. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Memphis, which led by as many as 23 in the third quarter before Orlando stormed back in the fourth. Luke Kennard scored 16 points and Dillon Brooks had 13.

Tennis-Alcaraz, Rybakina stay on course for 'Sunshine Double' in Miami

Indian Wells champions Carlos Alcaraz and Elena Rybakina stayed on course to complete the 'Sunshine Double' at the Miami Open on Tuesday but men's second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was sent packing by Karen Khachanov. World number one Alcaraz beat Tommy Paul 6-4 6-4 in the fourth round, while Rybakina notched up her 12th straight win with a 6-3 6-0 thrashing of Martina Trevisan to reach the semi-finals.

Soccer-Belgium have new energy says De Bruyne after World Cup flop

Belgium captain Kevin De Bruyne says new players in the squad are injecting energy into the team after the failure of their "golden generation" to live up to their number one ranking over the last four years. Belgium began a new era over the last week with two impressive wins – beginning their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign by beating Sweden 3-0 away and then triumphing 3-2 on Tuesday in a friendly against Germany in Cologne.

