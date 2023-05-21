Left Menu

Golf-If Hovland looks to score PGA Championship win and shut out Haaland

"Any chance you have to play in the final group in a Sunday on a major, that's pretty special," said Hovland, after returning a third round level par 70 on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2023 07:47 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 07:47 IST
Golf-If Hovland looks to score PGA Championship win and shut out Haaland

Erling Haaland may be grabbing all the Norwegian headlines but Viktor Hovland could push the Manchester City striker from the front pages on Sunday if he can win the PGA Championship and return home with the country's first men's major.

Haaland has bulldozed his way to several scoring records this season while helping the treble-chasers on Saturday capture their third consecutive Premier League title. But Hovland could also be on the brink of achieving something special at Oak Hill Country Club when goes out in the final pairing on Sunday just one shot back of leader Brooks Koepka.

"We've never met, but we've chatted a little bit online," Hovland said about Haaland. "I'm not the biggest sports fan, so I don't really pay attention, but even I have heard of Erling Haaland, and what he's doing is pretty incredible. "It's cool to see a lot of Norwegian athletes doing so well worldwide, "Even Casper Ruud in tennis is doing great.

"It's pretty exciting to be a Norwegian." Hovland has spent his career piling up Norwegian firsts - the first Norwegian to play the Masters and the first to win on the PGA Tour with a victory at the Puerto Rico Open.

Hovland has also been inching closer to a major breakthrough, having finished in a tie for fourth at the British Open last year followed by a tie for seventh last month at Augusta National. The 25-year-old's composure is sure to be put to the test playing alongside Koepka, who has four major wins on his resume and will be chasing a third PGA Championship in the last six years.

But a confident Hovland assures he will not be overwhelmed by the moment or the spotlight and will play his game. "Any chance you have to play in the final group in a Sunday on a major, that's pretty special," said Hovland, after returning a third round level par 70 on Saturday. "But the mindset is just going to be, I play my own game.

"Obviously I want to win, but I am just going to play what I think is the right play on every single shot, and if I get beat, I get beat, but the plan is to not give it away."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
2
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
3
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global
4
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7 Hiroshima Summit

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023